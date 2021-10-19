'Millionaire Matchmaker' Contestant Trevor Jones Dead at 34

Trevor Jones -- a former contestant on Bravo's "Millionaire Matchmaker" and CNBC's "The Profit" -- has died.

According to a family friend, Jones died on Oct. 9 from a "sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event." Ehlers Danlos Syndrome is a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissue and can lead to spontaneous rupture of major blood vessels.

A GoFundMe page set up for his family remembers him this way ... "Trevor was the type of person that left a footprint in the world without even trying. He was sincere, generous, funny, and always tried to give back. Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words."

Jones is perhaps most famous for his season 8 appearance on Patti Stanger's dating reality show -- where she tried hooking up folks in the 7-figure world with a potential love interest. The guy was a successful entrepreneur, who launched a company called Flex Watches.

He memorably went on a date with "The Hills" star Stephanie Pratt -- and they seemed to hit it off at the time. Ultimately, though, Jones ended up marrying someone else.

Speaking of his business ... Flex Watches was eventually featured on CNBC's reality show "The Profit," which ended up getting partially acquired by investor Marcus Lemonis ... who made them a deal at the end of Jones' episode, and helped get the company off the ground.

Lemonis ended up offering $400k for 40% of Flex Watches' equity ... and Jones and his partner took him up on it.