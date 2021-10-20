'RHONY's' Eboni K. Williams Sour Over Nixed Reunion, Teases New Season

Play video content BACKGRID

Eboni K. Williams is pissed she and her 'Real Housewives' costars won't have a reunion to clear the air -- but she's also making (and teasing) a lot of lemonade from these lemons.

The newest star of 'RHONY' -- who really stirred the pot this season -- dished on Bravo axing a post-show get-together with Andy Cohen, which is custom with all the 'Housewives' show ... and almost always happens, no matter what.

That won't be happening this time around, though -- Bravo chalked it up to "scheduling challenges -- and when a photog asked Eboni about it in NYC at the release party for Dave Quinn's new book this week ... she was honest.

Check out the clip ... it sounds like she feels there's unfinished business (and beef, we're sure) that she was hoping to hash out at the would-be reunion, and she's pretty sour her series debut won't get the traditional follow-up that every other spin-off has enjoyed.

She gives some examples, BTW -- and sure enough, it appears there might be some racial tension and lingering hurt feelings Eboni wants to address head-on with some of her castmates ... dovetailing a recurring theme this season, that may or may not have hurt 'RHONY' ratings.

As we reported ... there's been a feeling that Eboni's focus on racial conversations might've been the reason this season of 'RHONY' dragged in viewership -- even though she's disputed that.