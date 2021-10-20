Stoneman Douglas Shooter Nikolas Cruz Has Message For Victims' Families

Play video content Law & Crime Network

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman responsible for killing 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, just made an impassioned plea to the victims' families ... he wants a 2nd chance.

Cruz addressed the families from a Florida courtroom Wednesday after changing his plea to guilty ... he says he's sorry for what he did and loves them.

In the video, Cruz says it's tough living with the consequences and he has nightmares and can't live with himself sometimes ... but he says he's trying to keep pushing through.

It's kind of bizarre ... Cruz then goes on a mini-rant about people smoking marijuana and doing drugs, which he says is "causing racism and violence out in the streets." He also says he can't bring himself to watch TV anymore.

Cruz is facing life in prison or the death penalty after pleading guilty to 34 counts -- 17 premeditated murder and 17 attempted murder -- but he says it should be up to the victims' families to decide if he gets a death sentence.

The reality is ... the jury will decide Cruz's fate at his trial.

Play video content 2018