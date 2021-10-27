Alex Rodriguez Heckled Again At World Series W/ More Jennifer Lopez Chants

Play video content TMZSports.com

Alex Rodriguez might be out of Boston, but his trolls still appear to have followed him all the way to Houston -- 'cause the ex-MLB superstar was heckled with more Jennifer Lopez chants on Tuesday.

Just a week after A-Rod was bombarded by J Lo and Ben Affleck taunts at Fenway Park ... Rodriguez heard more of it at Game 1 of the World Series in Texas.

While the baseball player-turned-analyst was trying to break down the Braves' win over the Astros for Fox -- a crowd surrounding the stage heckled him incessantly over his ex.

"We love J Lo!" the crowd chanted over and over and over again.

To his credit, as he did in Boston, Rodriguez rolled with the punches ... and never appeared to crack once despite the ribbing.

Of course, Rodriguez and Lopez called off their engagement back in April ... and Lopez has since moved on into a new relationship with Affleck.