Jennifer Lopez Performs at Global Citizen Live Concert, Ben Affleck Watches

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all about the Global Citizen Live concert in NYC ... and she jumped on stage with a performance that definitely did not disappoint.

The concert was part of a worldwide event, staged in London, Paris, Rio, Lagos, Nigeria and the Big Apple ... all to put a spotlight on the hunger epidemic, the climate crisis and COVID vaccines.

Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Lizzo and Paul Simon all performed in New York, but JLo got the most buzz as she took the stage with LL Cool J and Ja Rule for "All I have" and "I'm Real." She also sang "If You Had My Live" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing."

She also wore a gold-colored Yankees hat ... interesting given her breakup with A-Rod.