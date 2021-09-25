Jennifer Lopez Rehearses with Ja Rule and LL Cool J for Central Park Global Citizens Festival

Play video content BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez took a trip to Central Park in NYC Friday night, to rehearse for the big concert Saturday.

J Lo hit the stage with Ja Rule and LL Cool J at around 8 PM and went through the paces, rehearsing 5 songs. They were on stage for a half hour, prepping for Saturday's Global Citizens Festival.

Two of the songs were collabs with Ja Rule and LL ... 3 were J Lo's, including "Dinero." She and Ja Rule sang "Ain't it Funny."

The woman who just said she feels like a Hollywood outsider will be at the center of the action tonight. And, it's a good bet Ben will be watching ... and cheering, and maybe even busting a move or 2!