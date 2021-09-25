Jennifer Lopez Rehearses with Ja Rule and LL Cool J for Central Park Global Citizens Festival

JLo Bustin' Moves with Ja Rule and LL ... For Global Citizens Festival

9/25/2021 6:41 AM PT
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT
BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez took a trip to Central Park in NYC Friday night, to rehearse for the big concert Saturday.

J Lo hit the stage with Ja Rule and LL Cool J at around 8 PM and went through the paces, rehearsing 5 songs. They were on stage for a half hour, prepping for Saturday's Global Citizens Festival.

Jennifer Lopez rehearses with Ja Rule and LL Cool J
Launch Gallery
THE REHEARSAL Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Two of the songs were collabs with Ja Rule and LL ... 3 were J Lo's, including "Dinero." She and Ja Rule sang "Ain't it Funny."

The woman who just said she feels like a Hollywood outsider will be at the center of the action tonight. And, it's a good bet Ben will be watching ... and cheering, and maybe even busting a move or 2!

Jennifer Lopez Climbs Aboard a Gondola During Photoshoot in Venice
Launch Gallery
GONDOLA GLAMOUR Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Ben and Jen have been inseparable for months, and, as we reported, they are looking for houses together in L.A. -- super-expensive houses, with price tags that go north of $80 million.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later