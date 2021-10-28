You Need These Zodiac-Themed Wine Glasses

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you find yourself asking people, "What's your sign?" ... you may be a little obsessed with astrology ... which means you may be a little obsessed with these wine glasses.

Take your next sip of vino with a 2-pack of these Astrology Wine Glasses -- featuring constellations sand-etched on extra clear, high-quality crystal glass ... you'll be able to admire your astrology sign and the stars corresponding to it.

These wine glasses are stemless, so they're less likely to break, and the etching won't wash off in the dishwasher. They're also freezer-safe ... so if you want a chilled glass of wine, you can place them in your freezer for a bit and enjoy a cold glass of white.

They have a heavy-weighted bottom -- and are long-lasting and durable so you can reach for them time and time again whenever you want to kick back and relax.

If you're an Aquarius, you'll want these. Other astrological signs include Aries, Capricorn, and Gemini, all on sale for $26.99. Scoop up this 2-pack of wine glasses today to drink your wine in style from now on and impress your fellow zodiac-loving friends!