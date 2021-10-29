'Below Deck Mediterranean' Captain Mark Howard Dead at 65

Captain Mark Howard, a staple on the opening season of "Below Deck Mediterranean" has died ... TMZ has learned.

Howard died in Florida at some point in the last week, a family friend says his death was sudden and occurred while he was at home. We do not currently know any other circumstances surrounding his death.

Captain Howard appeared on 13 episodes of the show's first season in 2016. He was a respected figure of authority on the show, and always maintained the "customer is always right" attitude, yet was still very hands-on with all of his crew members.

According to his biography on Bravo, he grew up in Michigan, and had almost 30 years of experience on boats. Not only could he captain a boat, Mark had his pilot's license as well.

"Below Deck Mediterranean" is currently on its 6th season and still running. The yachts featured on the show range from $140,000 to $300,000 per week. Captain Sandy Yawn is now one of the faces of the show, with a growing following on social media.

Howard was 65, and leaves behind his wife, Susan.