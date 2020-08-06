Zlatan Ibrahimovic Nosedives Off Superyacht On Vacay In Saint-Tropez

LOOK OUT BELOW!!!

International soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making a big splash on vacation with his family in Saint-Tropez ... by jumping off an expensive-ass yacht into the water below.

38-year-old Ibra has been getting some quality R&R while on vacay this week ... alongside wife Helena Seger and sons Maximilian and Vincent.

Now, if you know anything about Zlatan, he considers himself to be the greatest soccer player to walk the earth ... but the cocky footballer says he ain't just limited to land!!

"Lion on land, shark at sea," Ibrahimovic said on Instagram.

If we're talking form, Ibrahimovic ain't too shabby!! He's probably up there with Conor McGregor's diving abilities ... and much better than Jay-Z for sure, (sorry, Hov).

But, in true Zlatan form, the AC Milan forward wasn't ALL play while getting rays on the yacht -- he's been working out on the deck to prove he's staying in pristine shape.

The exercises appear to be working ... 'cause the dude looks RIPPED!!!

