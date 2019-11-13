Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says Goobye to Galaxy Fans, 'Now Go Back To Watch Baseball'

'Now Go Back To Watch Baseball'

"You wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan."

Soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic's stint with the L.A. Galaxy has come to an end ... and in true Zlatan fashion, the 38-year-old left with an epic message for his former organization and its fans!!

"I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again," Zlatan tweeted. "To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome."

"The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball"

Ibrahimovic finished with 52 goals, 17 assists and 1 crotch grab in his 2 seasons with the Galaxy.

Zlatan and the Galaxy mutually agreed to part ways earlier Wednesday ... and the Galaxy thanked him for essentially wrecking the MLS for 2 seasons.

"Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles," team prez Chris Klein said in a statement.

"We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole."

Up next?? Probably a return to Europe.

Farewell, new friend ... and thanks for the soundbites.