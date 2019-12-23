Zlatan Ibrahimovic Statue Vandalized Again, Nose Cut Off, Painted

Breaking News Getty

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue is still taking a beating from pissed off fans ... the international soccer superstar's life-sized tribute in Sweden had its nose cut off and got a new paint job.

As we previously reported ... Ibra's statue outside the soccer stadium in Malmo has been under attack since he bought an ownership stake in another Swedish pro team, Hammarby -- which operates out of Stockholm.

The thing has been through a lot since it debuted in October -- it's been sprayed with paint, had a toilet seat around its arm and a noose around its neck, been set on fire ... and most recently, somebody tried to saw off its feet.

The vandalism continued on Sunday when an angry fan somehow managed to cut off the statue's nose ... and then spray-painted the entire body.

ICYMI -- we spoke with Ibra about the constant statue attacks ... and he played it off like he didn't know what we were talking about (but the dude *HAS* to know about it).

Authorities in Malmo have been investigating the vandalism ... and workers were already power-washing the statue to remove the paint.

Maybe it's time to put the thing in a glass box??