Zlatan Ibrahimovic Doesn't Care That His Statue Keeps Getting Vandalized

You'd think international soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be a LITTLE upset that vandals keep targeting his statue in Sweden ... but it seems the guy couldn't care less.

The massive statue of the Swedish-born star -- located outside of the soccer stadium in Malmo -- has been defaced multiple times since it was installed back in October.

It's been set on fire, sprayed with paint, someone hung a toilet seat from the arm, a noose around the neck ... and just a few days ago, someone used a saw to try and cut off his feet!!

So, when we saw Zlatan leaving Delilah in West Hollywood over the weekend, we asked how he felt about the damage to his beloved statue.

"I didn't see it," Zlatan told TMZ Sports ... a shocking reaction considering the constant attacks have been covered by every major media outlet in the world from CNN to ESPN, the BBC and more.

In fact, police in Malmo have told reporters they're actively investigating the attacks.

So, why is Zlatan's statue being targeted?

The short answer is Malmo supporters are pissed at Ibra for buying an ownership stake in another Swedish pro team, Hammarby -- which operates out of Stockholm.

Angry Malmo fans feel Zlatan betrayed their team -- since he started his career in Malmo. Some critics have even referred to the star as "Judas" and spray-painted the name on the door of a property he owns.