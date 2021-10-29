TMZ's 2021 Halloween Costumes Crush It With Pop Culture and Music Icons

TMZ'S HALLOWEEN 2021 Pop Culture, Music and More ... The Many Looks of Britney

10/29/2021 10:57 AM PT
TMZ Staff Halloween Costumes 2021
Launch Gallery
Office Antics Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

After a Halloween away from the office, TMZ is back together in person for another spooktacular day ... sharing costumes and some scary good times!!!

It's definitely been the year of Britney, and lots of costumes in the office reflected the singer's many eras ... from "Toxic" to "Slave 4 U." There was also some politics, billionaires and even Kim K at The Met Gala mixed in.

jason derek halloween

Jake Paul, Jeff Bezos, AOC, Run-D.M.C., Dog the Bounty Hunter, Kanye West, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo and Bernie Sanders were all fair game ... and it wouldn't be Halloween 2021 without a 'Squid Game' costume.

Halloween falls on a weekend this year, so be sure to check the website for plenty more celeb looks, haunted parties and holiday treats.

Bernie Sanders

Happy Halloween folks ... stay warm out there!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later