AOC Says Parents Against Critical Race Theory are Turning a Blind Eye

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks folks who oppose Critical Race Theory in schools are burying their heads in the sand when it comes to the country's history ... which ain't always pretty.

We got the U.S. Congresswoman from NY Wednesday on Capitol Hill, and asked for her thoughts on CRT -- a hot-button issue that played a role in several elections that went down Tuesday, especially Virginia's gubernatorial race.

Watch what AOC has to say about this ... in her mind, refusing to embrace a Critical Race Theory-based curriculum is akin to willfully ignoring how racism impacted the nation from its inception.

The one thing she hints at, but doesn't quite verbalize, is that CRT makes the leap of framing racial dynamics in the present ... discussing how some institutions are *still* steeped in racism, and how that affects people of color today.

This guy says Critical Race Theory is the most important issue in the Virginia Election. He also says he has no idea what Critical Race Theory is. pic.twitter.com/lBrGy4lRBG — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 1, 2021 @TheGoodLiars

Truth is, there are a lot of people who don't understand what Critical Race Theory is at all ... or have been misinformed about it. And, as AOC notes here, it's been weaponized to really trigger some people -- especially parents.