'SNL' Hilarious Cold Open with Biden ... Tribute to Norm Macdonald

"Saturday Night Live" just rolled out the premiere of season 47, and the open did not disappoint ... it was HILARIOUS!

The show, which skewered Donald Trump, took aim at President Biden and Co., with the theme ... and you think you had a bad summer.

James Austin Johnson absolutely NAILED Biden with his voice, his words and his gestures. And, check out Cecily Strong playing Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Melissa Villasenor playing AOC ... fantastic.

"Weekend Update" paid tribute to Norm Macdonald, who died last month after a 9-year battle with cancer. Colin Jost and Michael Che threw to a clip of Norm at the anchor desk, and some of the jokes were ... well, amazing. E.g., “At the White House this week, President Clinton officially came out against same-sex marriages ... What’s more, the President said he is not too crazy about opposite-sex marriages, either.”