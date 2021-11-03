Guess Who This Grinning Guy Turned Into!
11/3/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this happy young man was living the good life on television, he was just another cute kid ready for fall growing up in Dallas, Texas.
This smiling sweetheart is best known for his portrayal of a philosopher taking on all the existential questions of life after death ... which he explores alongside fellow funny lady, Kristen Bell. He was even nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for the role.
Now, you can find this love-able actor starring in the second season of an HBO show premiering new episodes every week.