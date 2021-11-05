Colin Powell Funeral Draws Presidents Biden, Obama and Bush to Pay Respects

Colin Powell is getting a poignant sendoff at Washington's National Cathedral ... with former Presidents and other political power players coming through to pay their respects.

Powell had a decorated military career before becoming Secretary of State in 2001 under Prez Bush.

As you can see, everyone in attendance is wearing a face mask, and not only, we're sure, because Dr. Anthony Fauci is there.

Even folks from outside the politics and the military are there honoring Powell -- baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is there.

Interestingly, former President Bill Clinton is not at the service. Most likely because he was recently hospitalized for a UTI that spread to his bloodstream.