The Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dead at 73

R&B legend Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of The Gap Band and "Uncle" Charlie Wilson's older brother, is dead ... TMZ has confirmed.

Ronnie's wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, tells TMZ ... he died at 10:01 AM Tuesday at his home in Tulsa, OK. We're told he died peacefully and Linda was holding his hand as he took his last breath.

Linda says Ronnie suffered a stroke last week, and it put him into a semi-coma and he never recovered. We're told he suffered several strokes throughout the years.

In a Facebook post, Linda remembered her late husband as a "genius with creating, producing and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards and singing music."

Ronnie and his brothers, Charlie and Robert Wilson, formed The Gap Band back in the 1970s in Tulsa, OK ... and their music picked up the baton from huge acts like Stevie Wonder, George Clinton and Earth Wind & Fire.

The Gap Band was huge in the 1980s and they are most famous for their hit song, "You Dropped a Bomb on Me."

Ronnie was 73.