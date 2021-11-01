Horse Jockey Miguel Mena Dead At 34, Struck By Car On Halloween

Horse jockey Miguel Mena was tragically killed after being stuck by a car in Louisville Sunday night, according to reports. He was only 34.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office in Kentucky says Mena was walking on the interstate in Louisville when he was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 PM.

At this time, there's no explanation to why Mena was walking on the highway -- the manner of death was ruled accidental.

The Peru native became a jockey in the US in 2003 -- he started in 2 Kentucky Derbys and rode 2,079 winners, including 481 at Churchill Downs ... which is 15th all-time.

This year, he won the Masqueparade in the Ohio Derby (G3) and Dalika in the Robert G. Dick Memorial (G3).

.@_MIGUELMENA_ takes the 4th @keeneland aboard Delta Gamma Cats! Thank you to @EWest592 and his team for the win pic.twitter.com/GTZLz4pXTh — Jose Santos Jr. (@joesantos_33) October 24, 2021 @joesantos_33

Mena earned $36k in his last win on Oct. 24 at Keeneland -- and overall, made $72 million in his career.

Several jockeys expressed their sadness over Mena's tragic death on social media ... with Alex Canchari saying, "my heart hurts right now I can’t believe this."

"RIP my friend Miguel Mena😔😔 a devoted father an amazing/fearless Jockey and a role model to so many my heart is broken for Miguel’s family I have no words rest easy Cholo 🙏😔😔"

Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson released a statement -- "This news is absolutely shocking, terrible and heartbreaking."

"Our team is devastated to learn of Miguel’s passing. He was such a courageous rider who fought to overcome several challenges and adversity. We’ll miss his bright smile."

Anderson added, "Our deepest condolences are extended to his many friends, fellow riders and family, and our immediate thoughts are with his wife April and his daughters Naelah and Montserra."

Mena would have turned 35 this Saturday.