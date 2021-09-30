Champion Jockey Thrown Off Horse In Scary Video ... Goes Face First Into Railing

Jockey Oisin Murphy -- a 2-time British flat racing champion -- had a terrifying moment before a race on Thursday ... when his horse went out of control and threw him head-first into a railing.

The scary incident went down at the Salisbury racecourse in the UK ... when Murphy was getting a 2-year-old horse, Oasis Gift, ready for his debut in a seven-furlong event.

In the footage, it appears Oasis gets spooked and starts to lose control -- bucking and dashing across the parade ring with Murphy saddled on.

🚨 Breaking news: Champion jockey @oismurphy is receiving medical treatment after this dramatic incident in the paddock at Salisbury



Our best wishes to Oisin & we will bring you more news as we get it pic.twitter.com/jh7X01dLqi — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 30, 2021 @RacingTV

The 26-year-old Irish jockey was holding on for dear life ... but was thrown off his colt and plunged headfirst into the rail. The horse then burst right through the fence and kept running.

Murphy was sent to the NHS London hospital after the crash and somehow, only ended up with a few cuts to the face.

"I've had a few stitches to my lip + face. I’ve been discharged already," Murphy said on Twitter.

🗣 "@oismurphy walked slowly into the emergency ambulance."@LydiaHislop & @jrmillman discuss the dramatic scenes at Salisbury - wishing Oisin all the best 🤞 pic.twitter.com/WTC5ZtjLah — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 30, 2021 @RacingTV

"Very grateful to their work and all the kind messages."