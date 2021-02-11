Jockey Banned From Racing For 1 Year After Allegedly Kicking A Horse Twice

Breaking News

Jockey Chris McIver was BANNED from racing for 1 year ... after officials say he KICKED a horse twice before a recent race.

Disgusting.

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission found the 33-year-old jockey "twice forcibly stomped on the hindquarter" of a horse before a race last month in Queensland, Australia.

The commission slapped McIver with a 12-month racing ban.

"The penalty must not only deter Mr McIver but must also illustrate to the racing industry that these actions are not to be tolerated," the head of the QRIC said in a statement.

Sadly, it's not the first time the jockey has allegedly abused a horse.

In April 2020, McIver was given a 7-month suspension after he was seen on video in a race smacking his horse -- Absolute Bonanza -- in the head with his whip.

🇦🇺 Australian jockey banned for seven months for hitting his horse



Get the full story 👇https://t.co/ZfcZzypdHp pic.twitter.com/IPmsHwGaO3 — Sun Racing (@SunRacing) April 29, 2020 @SunRacing

The suspension for the whipping incident just ended in November ... but it didn't take the jockey long before allegedly committing another abusive offense.

McIver's suspension is due to end in early 2022.