This Luxurious 'Flavored Floss' Makes Dental Hygiene Delicious

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You might not want to hear it, but the fact of the matter is your mouth is kind of gross -- but it doesn't have to be ... especially if you have this.

If you want full protection, you need the help of a superior dental floss like CocoFloss. Unlike ineffective "gliding" floss ... CocoFloss features a textured, loofah-like weave of 500+ filaments to scrub teeth clean.

CocoFloss' interwoven fibers maximize strength and minimize shredding so it does its job and stays strong. Additionally, CocoFloss has woven soft, flexible fibers into a cylindrical shape that compresses to fit between the tightest of contacts. It's even infused with coconut oil, a natural, soothing antimicrobial ... and contains fragrant fruit oils and a light coating of microcrystalline wax.

Every order over $20 comes with free shipping ... and if you subscribe, you'll save 10% on your purchase. If you're not satisfied for any reason, contact CocoFloss to get a refund.