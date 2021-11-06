What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Meadow Walker stop you in your tracks! Put on your best dress and hit the town in order to find the sneaky switches!

The recent newlywed -- who also just celebrated her 23rd birthday -- was on her way to the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in New York City last week ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Strike now while the iron is red-hot and see if you have what it takes to find the differences between these two super similar snaps!