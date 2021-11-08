TMZ's Holiday Gift Guide Has a Ton of Fashionable Options

11/8/2021 10:53 AM PT

If you're already scratching your head about what to get your loved ones for the holidays -- allow us to make a few suggestions.

TMZ has an entire holiday gift guide here at your disposal -- touching on everything from winter fashion faves to tech-y gadgets ... and everything in between. The idea is ... you can have more than enough presents under the tree come December. Use the code SAVE15NOV for 15% off your purchases for any or all of these at checkout -- just a little discount on us.

First off, here's a cashmere scarf that you won't be able to find anywhere else -- it's called the Pashmina Scarf ... and you can snag it here for just $12.74. And no, we're not kidding!

Speaking of scarfs, here's another one to tickle your fancy -- it's the Oversized Wrap Scarf (Gray/White), and it's going for just $11.89. As you can see, it goes from scarf to shawl in one fell swoop.

Up next is a Katalina Convertible Backpack that's for sale here at only $33.96. It's the ultimate accessory for storing your personal belongings and valuables ... with its vegan leather material allowing for maximum space.

Time to get a little tech-savvy ... here's an alternative to an Apple Watch -- which can be pricey. It's called the Smart Fit Multi-Function Smartwatch Tracker & Monitor, and it's on the table for $29.74. Oh, and if you're looking for something specifically for your phone, check out this crossbody case while you're at it.

Back to wardrobe, check out these bathrobes -- courtesy of Waffle Terry Turkish -- that are up for grabs at $42.46 a pop. Speaking of getting ready for bed, peep this eye massager mask from Visionary that's only $25.45 or this TRAKK Body, Back & Neck Massager Pillow for $42.49.

We've got your skincare needs covered too -- with the Aira Facial Steamer + Bunny Ear Spa Headband and D24K Anti-Aging Skincare Bundle ... priced at $45.04 and $76.49, respectively. If you're looking to scrub all that product into your pores, use the Ultimate Spin Daily Cleansing Facial System for just $28.04.

Last but not least, here's a little bling to make your holidays ring. No, but seriously ... we have a 15-piece Opal Assorted Ring Set with Swarovski Crystals set here for ya as well, only $11.89 through us.

So with all that, whatcha waiting for??? Get shopping, people!!!

Prices subject to change

