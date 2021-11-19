Guess Who This Barber Boy Turned Into!
11/19/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this barber boy was rocking out on some of the biggest tours in the world, he was just another cute kid getting his haircut in Wilmette, Illinois.
This haircut cutie has been showing off his musical chops to fans for nearly two decades with his punk sound and hard-core band. Some of their popular songs have made history by making audiences dance and dance again ... with no signs of stopping, he just might save rock and roll!
Now, with three children of his own, this talented artist is still very involved with music and activism.