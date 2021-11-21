Red SUV Plows Into Parade in Wisconsin, Shots Fired & Crowd Evacuated

Mayhem has found its way to Wisconsin again -- an SUV reportedly plowed through a parade and opened fire into the crowd ... and there are several people who've been injured.

This happened Sunday in Waukesha, WI -- about an hour away from Kenosha -- where they were having their annual Christmas parade, with scores of folks both participating in the event and watching from the sides of the streets ... including lots of families.

BREAKING: Video shows car driving towards Christmas parade in Wisconsin at high speed; reports of many injured pic.twitter.com/sYoraF7Kj6 — BNO News (@BNONews) November 21, 2021 @BNONews

According to reports and eyewitness accounts, a vehicle described as a red Ford Escape broke through some barriers that were blocking off a road for the parade's path, and started barreling down the pavement at full speed ... eventually smashing into a group of people.

The car can be seen driving by at a few different points, which was caught on video -- and there's no question ... this person was gunning to do damage.

SUV narrowly misses little girl as it drives into Christmas parade in Wisconsin; number of victims not yet known pic.twitter.com/eIdvV2NsAL — BNO News (@BNONews) November 21, 2021 @BNONews

One video shows the SUV zooming by a small child who was playing on the street, and it narrowly missed hitting her as it continued down its path. Eventually, it made contact and ran over a handful of people -- including several who are said to be part of a group called the Dancing Grannies and were part of the parade ... and many were found lying motionless.

As many as 30 people are reported to have been injured thus far ... but it's unclear if there are any fatalities just yet. Police went after the vehicle, which fled the scene -- but not before witnesses claim the driver started firing shots outside their window ... part of which was also caught on camera.

BREAKING ALERT: Ford Escape plows through crowd attending a Christmas parade in Waukesha, WI as the driver fires a semi-automatic from the vehicle.pic.twitter.com/guJIbLcLOw — ANONCAT REPORTS 🐈‍⬛🏴 (@anoncatnews) November 21, 2021 @anoncatnews

The shots could've easily came from police here -- but it's just too early to know for sure. Waukesha authorities have warned the public to stay indoors, as this is a fluid situation.

The parade began to get evacuated immediately ... and the area is in a sheer panic right now.