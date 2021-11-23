Guess Who This Blue-Eyed Baby Turned Into!
11/23/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this blue-eyed baby was shining on the silver screen, she was just another blonde beauty growing up in Los Angeles, California.
This smiling sweetheart stepped into the spotlight with a breakout role along with an ensemble of sisters finding their way in the world. Soon after, her career launched into stardom as she scored a reoccurring role on a widely popular television series based on a scandalous book series.
As one half of a lovable Hollywood couple, she's made headlines for her hilarious antics with her famous husband with whom she shares three children.