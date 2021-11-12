Sally Solomon on '3rd Rock From The Sun' 'Memba Her?!

New York University actor Kristen Johnston is best known for playing the clumsy blonde Sally Solomon -- who navigates the Earth world with her space sidekicks -- on the long-running NBS sitcom "3rd Rock From The Sun."

Kristen Johnston wasn't the only star saluting the Big Giant Head ... she was cast alongside other big names like Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the long-haired high schooler, Tommy Solomon, French Stewart as the squinty simpleton, Harry Solomon ... and of course John Lithgow as the University professor and High Commander, Dick Solomon.