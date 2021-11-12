Sally Solomon on '3rd Rock From The Sun' 'Memba Her?!

11/12/2021 12:01 AM PT
New York University actor Kristen Johnston is best known for playing the clumsy blonde Sally Solomon -- who navigates the Earth world with her space sidekicks -- on the long-running NBS sitcom "3rd Rock From The Sun."

Kristen Johnston wasn't the only star saluting the Big Giant Head ... she was cast alongside other big names like Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the long-haired high schooler, Tommy Solomon, French Stewart as the squinty simpleton, Harry Solomon ... and of course John Lithgow as the University professor and High Commander, Dick Solomon.

Guess what Kristen Johnston looks like now at 54 years old!

