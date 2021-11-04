Redfoo from LMFAO 'Memba Him?!
11/4/2021 12:01 AM PT
Hollywood royalty Redfoo (birth name is Stephen Gordy) was in his early 30s when he joined forces with his nephew Sky Blu to create the iconic musical group LMFAO ... which shot to fame in 2009 after they released their debut album "Party Rock" in 2009 that included the hit songs "I'm In Miami Bitch," the Lil Jon jam "Shots" and the affirmative anthem "Yes."
Redfoo now spends his days living a healthy life at his vegan ranch and working on his forehand technique while exercising on the tennis court.
Guess what the shuffling singer looks like now in his mid-40s!