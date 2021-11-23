Matthew McConaughey Leads in Poll to Become Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey could win the Texas governorship if the election were held today -- according to a new poll -- and he hasn't even said he wants the gig.

So, here's the breakdown ...

Governor Greg Abbott vs. Matt -- Abbott 35%, Matt 43%

Beto O'Rourke vs. Matt -- Beto 27%, Matt 49%

Now weirdly, in a 3-way race, Abbott wins with 37%, versus Matt at 27% and Beto at 26%. Thing is, there won't be a 3-way race, because Abbott's a Republican and Beto's a Democrat.

Play video content 11/19/20 The Hugh Hewitt Show

So, here's the thing ... Matt has been cagey/sly about running. He's hinted he might, but so far he hasn't pulled the trigger. And, not only has he kept his views on just about everything secret, no one even knows his party affiliation.

Play video content @McConaughey / Twitter