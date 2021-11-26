Save Over $100 On This Laser Hair Removal Device

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Nobody wants to look like a Sasquatch this holiday season -- which is why we're here to get under your skin.

The IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset is the ultimate device to remove body hair in hard-to-reach (and hard to shave) places.

With this laser hair removal handset from Posh Skin Co ... you'll save money and time you might spend elsewhere. No more calling to make appointments or waiting forever until there's an available slot for you.

Here's how it works ... an intense pulse light is absorbed by the melanin in your hair, which then turns to heat and destroys the hair cell/follicle. With repeated treatments, hair grows back less frequently or finer in texture. This handset is designed for all different skin types, BTW.

Use this once a week for 12 weeks, then once a month after 12 weeks. Results do vary for each person ... but after about three to four treatments, you will notice a reduction in hair growth.

Save BIG and shop this amazing Black Friday offer now ... for just $47.99!