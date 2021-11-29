Leonardo DiCaprio Sells Malibu House for $10.3 Million

Leo DiCaprio has traded a big asset in his real estate portfolio for a big, fat check.

Leo unloaded his Malibu pad for $10.3 million. If anyone thinks the real estate market is cooling off ... think again. The house went for $300,000 above the asking price.

Now, check this out ... Leo bought the Carbon Beach home in 1998 for $1.6 mil.

Now, for those unfamiliar with the ridiculous California housing market, the house only has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It's 1,700 square feet and yes, your eyes didn't deceive you -- it sold for more than $10m!!! The house does come furnished and it sits right on the sand, but still ...

Leo bought another house in Malibu earlier this year for $13.8 mil. He was renting out the one he just sold for $25k a month.