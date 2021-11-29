Lincoln Riley Gets Red Carpet Treatment After Landing USC Gig

Lincoln Riley is already a VIP in his new home -- the next USC Trojans head coach and his family hopped off a private jet and landed in L.A. on Monday ... complete with a red carpet treatment!!

The ex-Oklahoma Sooners play-caller was announced as the 30th coach in program history on Sunday ... a move that has USC fans stoked, and OU backers livid.

LR wasted no time making his way to Southern Cal ... boarding the PJ early Monday morning and heading to Tinseltown -- right as folks in Norman let him know exactly how they feel about his departure.

Two "TRAITOR" signs have been draped over the seed sower statue and entrance to the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium ... which, of course, is a direct shot at the guy who led the Sooners to four Big 12 championships.

It appears Oklahoma fans are protesting the school’s move to the SEC, with multiple ‘TRAITOR’ signs on campus pic.twitter.com/xk84I1SDKg — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 29, 2021 @RedditCFB

Riley was 55-10 as a head coach ... winning Big 12 coach of the year in 2018 and making it to three College Football Playoffs.