Guess Who This Little Piano Player Turned Into!

Before this little piano player was belting out her beautiful voice to millions, she was just another mini musician getting a feel for the keys in New York, New York.

This overall cutie's talent was hard to ignore for music producers when they discovered her at the young age of 15 years old. She was launched into stardom and has been thriving ever since ... especially by becoming one of the most successful female artists with 15 Grammy Awards (5 which she won in the same year).