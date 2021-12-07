Guess Who This Frenchy Fella Turned Into!
12/7/2021 12:05 AM PT
Before this mini mustache man was searching for love on television, he was just another French fella showing off his artistic abilities in Arlington, Texas.
This cultured kid became a fan favorite while putting his heart on the line for roses each week of a reality television series. He proved he was there for all the right reasons but was sent home before he was able to propose. Nevertheless, this is when his real love story began.
Now, this celebrity personality and heartthrob is married to the winning girl with whom he shares three children.