'Cagney & Lacey' Sharon Gless Confused over Sexuality, Hit On Rosie O'Donnell

'Cagney & Lacey' Sharon Gless Confused Over Sexuality ... Hit On Rosie O'Donnell

12/7/2021 6:33 AM PT
Getty

Sharon Gless, the actress who famously played Cagney on "Cagney & Lacey -- says back in the day she was confused about her sexuality, and hit on Rosie O'Donnell.

Gless, who just wrote a memoir with a true 2021 title -- "Apparently There Were Complaints" -- recounted something that happened in 2005, when the actress starred in "Queer as Folk." There was a scene between her and guest star Rosie O'Donnell that called for the 2 to kiss. After the scene was shot, Rosie sent Gless a bouquet of roses with a note ... "You're a good kisser."

Gless's response ... "I was flattered ... It was the first time I'd heard that from a woman. But, then again, it was the first time I'd ever kissed a woman." Gless says in her book she started to question her sexuality.

Getty

Now, here's the crazy part ... Gless had dinner with Rosie and at one point she went out on a limb and said, "Ro, I love you so much. I mean, do you feel ... do you think?"

O'Donnell shut her down, responding, "Oh Glessy, no. Never. You are so straight."

Lots of fans of "Cagney & Lacey" thought Gless was gay ... her reaction in the book -- “Well, I gave it my best f–king shot with the number one lesbian on the planet."

Sharon's been married since 1991 to Barney Rosenzweig.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later