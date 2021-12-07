'Cagney & Lacey' Sharon Gless Confused Over Sexuality ... Hit On Rosie O'Donnell

Sharon Gless, the actress who famously played Cagney on "Cagney & Lacey -- says back in the day she was confused about her sexuality, and hit on Rosie O'Donnell.

Gless, who just wrote a memoir with a true 2021 title -- "Apparently There Were Complaints" -- recounted something that happened in 2005, when the actress starred in "Queer as Folk." There was a scene between her and guest star Rosie O'Donnell that called for the 2 to kiss. After the scene was shot, Rosie sent Gless a bouquet of roses with a note ... "You're a good kisser."

Gless's response ... "I was flattered ... It was the first time I'd heard that from a woman. But, then again, it was the first time I'd ever kissed a woman." Gless says in her book she started to question her sexuality.

Now, here's the crazy part ... Gless had dinner with Rosie and at one point she went out on a limb and said, "Ro, I love you so much. I mean, do you feel ... do you think?"

O'Donnell shut her down, responding, "Oh Glessy, no. Never. You are so straight."

Lots of fans of "Cagney & Lacey" thought Gless was gay ... her reaction in the book -- “Well, I gave it my best f–king shot with the number one lesbian on the planet."