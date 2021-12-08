CBS Set to Debut 'Survivor'-Like Show Featuring Celebrities

CBS is going back to the well that's served them well for years -- pumping out a new reality show that'll have contestants outwit, outplay and outlast one another, but with a celeb twist.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the network is getting set to debut a new series that we're told is very "Survivor"-esque, but the main difference here -- the contestants are all celebs, including a handful of reality stars.

We're told that, like "Survivor," this show will feature similar challenges -- and will have a similar vibe to what viewers have watched since 2000.

Some of the names we're hearing attached ... Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace, Ray Lewis, Jodie Sweetin, 'RHONY’s' Eboni K. Williams and model Paulina Porizkova. There may be others who end up tagging in, but these folks are for sure playing the game.

Our sources tell us all participants had a certain amount of money donated to the charity of their choice. The show has already been filmed, and we're told a lot of it went down in Panama -- so, sounds like it's straight outta the "Survivor" playbook.