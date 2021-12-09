Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this giggling girl was lighting up the screen by scoring lead roles in film and television, she was just another precious pipsqueak cheesing for the camera in Los Angeles, California.

This smiling sweetheart may be known for her hilarious role in a classic romantic comedy -- where she acted opposite to the hilarious Will Smith -- but she has stolen the screen in lots of action films as well. She has even starred in a giant video game franchise that was adapted for the big screen.