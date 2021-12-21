Guess Who This Teddy Bear Tot Turned Into!

Before this sweetie with a stuffy was acting and singing on television, she was just another holiday-ready cutie squeezing her stuffed animal tight in Hollywood, Florida.

This cuddly kid got her start as a teenager on some of your childhood favorite television series ... she had made appearances on shows like "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and "iCarly" but her breakout role was for a Nickelodeon comedy starring Jamie Lynn Spears.