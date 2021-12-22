D.A. Asks Court to Reconsider Truck Driver's 110-Year Sentence

A Colorado district attorney wants a judge to review the 110-year sentence of the truck driver who killed 4 people in a massive freeway wreck ... after millions of people -- including Kim Kardashian -- signed a petition opposing the stiff punishment.

Alexis King, D.A. for Colorado's First Judicial District, filed the motion Tuesday for a hearing to reconsider the sentencing. She mentioned that it was the "desire" of both living victims and families of those who died in the crash.

In April 2019, 26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was driving a semi-truck in Lakewood, CO when the brakes went out and he slammed into traffic, killing 4 people.

He was found guilty of 27 criminal charges in October -- and earlier this month he was sentenced to the minimum under Colorado law ... 110 years.

You read that right, it's the minimum, because Aguilera-Mederos must serve multiple sentences -- for the 4 deaths and 16 other injured victims -- consecutively and not concurrently.

Aguilera-Mederos says the tragedy was a terrible accident ... and he has gotten the support of millions in a petition -- making this case very controversial. Kim chimed in, recently posting about the 26-year-old and calling on the Colorado governor to "do the right thing".

Earlier this month, Aguilera-Mederos gave an emotional statement ... saying "my life has been very difficult, sad, depressing, terrible since April 25, 2019." He continued, "I know it has been hard and heartbreaking for everyone involved."