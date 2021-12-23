Guess Who This Christmas Girl Turned Into!
12/23/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this Christmas kid was awkwardly entering into the television world, she was just another festive girl hanging her ornaments onto the tree in Los Angeles, California.
This decorating darling isn't unfamiliar with the ins and outs of acting on television ... that's because her famous father has been doing it for decades! He must have taught her tons of his tricks because this actress is a natural on a popular MTV comedy series that ran for 5 seasons.
Now, this blonde beauty is waiting for the release of her newest project in which she stars alongside Kristin Davis.