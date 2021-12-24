Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Tiny Homes He Donated to Homeless Vets

Arnold Schwarzenegger Early Xmas for Homeless Vets ... Check Out Their New Homes He Donated!!!

12/24/2021 10:35 AM PT
arnold schwarzenegger
TMZ.com

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for some homeless military vets in L.A., thanks to Arnold Schwarzenegger ... 'cause they now have new homes.

Arnold just paid a visit to some of the vets, now ensconced in the 25 tiny homes he bought for them. They've finally been installed, and Arnold's thrilled ... "It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Schwarzenegger also shared photos of the homes and selfies with the vets and everyone was stoked, including The Terminator, who said, "I am ecstatic! I am really ecstatic. To me, this is the greatest Christmas gift."

Arnold bankrolled the houses to the tune of $250k. It's become a thing in L.A. and elsewhere ... a way to abate the homeless crisis. Jon Cryer and his wife, Lisa Joyner, have also been super involved with tiny homes.

Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission tiny homes
Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission

The homes are fully equipped with electricity, air conditioning and room enough to settle in. Arnold's optimistic ... "We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem."

Good job, Guv.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later