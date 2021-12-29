Guess Who This Snow Sweetie Turned Into!
12/29/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this snow sweetie was stealing the scenes of a soap opera, she was just another bundled-up beauty embracing the cold storm on a vacation from her hometown of Calabasas, California.
This pigtail pipsqueak got her start in acting when she was featured on the wildly popular comedy sitcom, 'How I Met Your Mother,' alongside the hilarious ensemble cast including Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders.
Later, she rose to fame with her dramatic performances on one of the longest-running soap operas ... and even won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the role.