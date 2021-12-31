Save Big On This Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription Bundle
12/31/2021 9:00 AM PT
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.
There's no flex quite like a bilingual flex. If you've been itching to learn a second or third language but also found yourself hesitating, consider this deal for Rosetta Stone a sign.
The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone is only $179 (Reg. $1,794) -- 90% off MSRP.
Trusted for 27 years by top organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor, Rosetta Stone remains the optimal way to tackle a second, third, or fourth language all from the comfort and convenience of your home. Learn up to 24 languages with Rosetta Stone's award-winning interactive software that has been honed through the years into a lean, mean, language machine.
Beginning with matching words to images like you did as a child when learning your first language, you'll then move on to more interactive lessons and have the ability to evaluate and improve your accent, thanks to speech-recognition technology that provides instant feedback.
From basic conversational skills to a more intermediate level of speaking, Rosetta Stone has your back. Get it for 90% off MSRP for a limited time.