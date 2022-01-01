What's The Big Frigin' NYE Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson make you want to turn back the clock! Strike at midnight to see if you can ring in all the sneaky switches!

The fun musical-comedy duo were prepping for their 2022 celebration special, "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which aired last night ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Pop that bottle of champagne and see if you can cheers to the differences in these two super similar snaps! Don't drop the ball!