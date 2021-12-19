Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
12/19/2021 12:01 AM PT
Hidden underneath this mashed-up man is a celebrity personality who is known for his insane antics and his scary stunts.
This stretched-out Santa Claus got his start with an ensemble cast of friends pulling off some of the most ridiculous pranks and tricks ... that often resulted in tons of injuries. Their popularity rose to the point where after three seasons on television, they were able to create numerous spin-offs and films guaranteed to bring you cheer.
Now, after over a decade, the hilarious star and his crazy crew are hitting the big screen once again after the new year.