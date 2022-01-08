Stars In Suds -- Wash You Were Here!
Stars In Suds Wash You Were Here!
1/8/2022 12:20 AM PT
The new year is all about self-care and these scrubbing celebrities know the first step to getting a clean start in 2022 is a good fresh cleanse in some classic soap and water!
Soapy stars like Chiara Ferragni, Dua Lipa, Kara Del Toro, and Sofia Resing have taken to the tub … and they are sharing their lavish night in with their fans!
Plenty of other soaking celebs -- such as Alex Rodriguez, Chris Hemsworth, and Kali Uchis -- are only missing a rubber duck to complete their look!
Wade through these fun photos of bathing beauties!
Happy Bubble Bath Day!