Stars In Suds -- Wash You Were Here!

The new year is all about self-care and these scrubbing celebrities know the first step to getting a clean start in 2022 is a good fresh cleanse in some classic soap and water!

Soapy stars like Chiara Ferragni, Dua Lipa, Kara Del Toro, and Sofia Resing have taken to the tub … and they are sharing their lavish night in with their fans!

Plenty of other soaking celebs -- such as Alex Rodriguez, Chris Hemsworth, and Kali Uchis -- are only missing a rubber duck to complete their look!

Wade through these fun photos of bathing beauties!