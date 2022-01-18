Guess Who This Lemonade Lady Turned Into!

Before this refreshing little kid was rising quickly into fame with her gemmed lifestyle and budding loves, she was just another thirsty girl making money by starting her own lemonade stand in New York City.

This business-savvy sweetie is a multi-talented star known for her reach across a variety of industries ... she's a noted actress, model, and artist.

Now, the recent mother has been making waves in the headlines due to her growing romance with one of the biggest names in the rap and fashion world.