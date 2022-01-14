Guess Who This Serious Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Serious Kid Turned Into!
1/14/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this serious sweetheart was rocking and rolling on some of his greatest hits, he was just another cute kid shying away from the camera in Manhattan, New York.
This little lad is best known for all the memorable music he's provided to audiences throughout his long career that's stretched over three decades. Fans couldn't get him off their mind when he won numerous Grammy Awards four years in a row for his tunes.
Now, he's passed down the spotlight to his daughter who has made her rounds starring in multiple popular television series in the past few years.