Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Tried To Help Britney Get Out of Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears says she tried to help Britney free herself from her conservatorship ... but the efforts went nowhere and pissed a lot of people off.

The former Nickelodeon star says Britney made it seem like she wanted out of the conservatorship during some late-night sister talks on a trip to Hawaii, and Jamie Lynn says she tried to get involved.

As Jamie Lynn explains on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she took Britney's comments to heart and talked to her sister's lawyer ... but it blew up in her face big time.

What's more, Jamie Lynn says she and her husband had some judges look into Britney's conservatorship and told her all she needed to do was move out of California for 6 months and the conservatorship would end.

JL says she even offered to have Britney live with her in Louisiana in an effort to dissolve the conservatorship ... but she still doesn't know why Britney never followed through with that option.

Jamie Lynn doesn't give an exact time frame for when any of this was happening ... but says she was always going to support whatever Britney wanted to do.